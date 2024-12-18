Get All Access for $5/mo

'I Lost My Mind': Erin Andrews Explains What It's Like to Be in the Middle of the Taylor Swift Effect The sports broadcasting legend reveals her business playbook for her thriving apparel line WEAR by Erin Andrews.

By Dan Bova

WEAR by Erin Andrews

On this episode of How Success Happens, the GOAT of NFL sideline reporting popped in to talk business on and off the field.

Erin Andrews, who began her career in sports broadcasting in 2000 and elevated the game of asking tough competitors tough questions, shared insights about her thriving apparel business WEAR by Erin Andrews and explained what it's like to experience the Taylor Swift Effect firsthand — "I was freaking out when we saw her wearing our stuff!" She also shared her tips for beating nerves in stressful situations and gave us the ultimate insider's Super Bowl prediction. (Well, sort of.)

Andrews launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, a female-licensed apparel and accessories line, in October 2019 with co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini.  "The name WEAR was actually born because in sports I am called EA or EA sports," she explains. "And, well, I know a particular group who trademarked that before I did. But after many cocktails one night in an Italian restaurant in San Francisco — when San Francisco was hosting the Super Bowl — we're trying to come up with what we were going to call the brand and it just hit, EA is in WEAR."

Related: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Ended Last Night and the Receipts Are In. Here's How Much This Record-Breaking Tour Made.

The brand scored big in its opening drive and continues to put points on the board, now offering clothing representing over 190 teams across multiple leagues. Not too shabby, considering Andrews has a pretty packed day job, as a sports broadcaster who has reported at the Super Bowl, Stanley Cup Finals, World Series, MLB All-Star Game and College GameDay.

So how does she eliminate nerves before going live to millions of people? Well, she doesn't. "I get nervous for every game," she says. "I think when you don't get nervous, that's probably when it's time to bow out and try to find something else to do."

Listen in to hear more about Andrews's passion for sports, business and the intersection, and learn her ultimate goal as a broadcaster. (Hint: It will involve wearing several layers of her signature line.)

About How Success Happens

Each episode of How Success Happens shares the inspiring, entertaining, and unexpected journeys that influential leaders in business, the arts, and sports traveled on their way to becoming household names. It's a reminder that behind every big-time career, there is a person who persisted in the face of self-doubt, failure, and anything else that got thrown in their way.

Subscribe now: Apple | Spotify | YouTube
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Go From Excel Novice to Data Science Pro With This Training Pack

Build advanced Excel, Python, and data analysis skills with lifetime access.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

I'm a Leadership Coach — Here's the One Mental Exercise Every CEO Needs to Try When They're Feeling Drained

Here's a simple, powerful exercise to help leaders refill their own "container" and cultivate self-care, resilience and compassion for themselves and others.

By Tugba Yanaz
Franchise

Kick-Start Your Small Business With These Cost Effective Strategies

Starting a small business is an exciting adventure, brimming with both opportunities and challenges. A key to success is effectively managing costs from the outset.

By Adam Povlitz
Business News

'Do You Know What a First Class Ticket Costs?' Why Barbara Corcoran Flies Coach

Corcoran says she flies in coach "feeling really smug" instead of first or business class—even though she can afford it. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'We Need Panic Buttons': Some Walmart Employees Begin Wearing Body Cameras

Walmart has started a pilot program that they hope will deter situations with aggravated customers from escalating.

By David James
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel