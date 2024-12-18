On this episode of How Success Happens, the GOAT of NFL sideline reporting popped in to talk business on and off the field.

Erin Andrews, who began her career in sports broadcasting in 2000 and elevated the game of asking tough competitors tough questions, shared insights about her thriving apparel business WEAR by Erin Andrews and explained what it's like to experience the Taylor Swift Effect firsthand — "I was freaking out when we saw her wearing our stuff!" She also shared her tips for beating nerves in stressful situations and gave us the ultimate insider's Super Bowl prediction. (Well, sort of.)

Andrews launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, a female-licensed apparel and accessories line, in October 2019 with co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini. "The name WEAR was actually born because in sports I am called EA or EA sports," she explains. "And, well, I know a particular group who trademarked that before I did. But after many cocktails one night in an Italian restaurant in San Francisco — when San Francisco was hosting the Super Bowl — we're trying to come up with what we were going to call the brand and it just hit, EA is in WEAR."

The brand scored big in its opening drive and continues to put points on the board, now offering clothing representing over 190 teams across multiple leagues. Not too shabby, considering Andrews has a pretty packed day job, as a sports broadcaster who has reported at the Super Bowl, Stanley Cup Finals, World Series, MLB All-Star Game and College GameDay.

So how does she eliminate nerves before going live to millions of people? Well, she doesn't. "I get nervous for every game," she says. "I think when you don't get nervous, that's probably when it's time to bow out and try to find something else to do."

Listen in to hear more about Andrews's passion for sports, business and the intersection, and learn her ultimate goal as a broadcaster. (Hint: It will involve wearing several layers of her signature line.)

