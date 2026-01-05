Mr. Wonderful is getting good reviews for his acting debut in “Marty Supreme,” but one scene he really wanted never made it to theaters. Kevin O’Leary plays Milton Rockwell, a wealthy businessman bankrolling Timothée Chalamet’s ping pong champion character.

But the Shark Tank investor didn’t just show up and read lines—he rewrote scenes to make his character more cutthroat. “This Marty Supreme guy, I would never let anybody mess me over like this,” O’Leary told The New York Times. “I’m a vampire. I would bite his neck to put him in hell in perpetuity.”

O’Leary reveals that his favorite scene didn’t survive the edit: O’Leary telling Marty that if he followed instructions, “one day, you too will be able to wear two watches, with two time zones. You will be so successful.” O’Leary still wears both watches—a 1950s Patek Philippe and a vintage Seiko Super—saying, “I love that scene. Obviously, Josh Safdie [the director] didn’t.”

