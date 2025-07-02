Some film fans applaud knowing when the show is actually going to begin, while others lament sitting through a sitcom-length commercial marathon.

AMC Theatres wants to help you plan your next trip to the movies better.

The company is officially warning customers to expect 25 to 30 minutes of previews and ads before the main feature begins. The new advisory appears during online ticket purchases, clearly stating that "movies commence 25-30 minutes after showtime." So, no more panicking on the popcorn line that the movie is about to start when you've got a good half hour before the opening credits kick off.

The change comes as AMC implements a new deal with National CineMedia, the country's leading cinema advertising network, according to its website. Under this agreement, AMC will now show up to five minutes of commercials after the official start time, plus an additional "Platinum Spot" ad just before the last trailers, writes The Verge.

This expansion in preshow content is designed to boost much-needed advertising revenue, following an overall drop industry-wide.

"Setting aside those first quarters directly impacted by Covid and its aftermath, the January to March industry box office in 2025 was the lowest it has been since 1996," said AMC CEO Adam Aron in the company's first-quarter earnings report for 2025.

The move has generated mixed reactions. Some patrons welcome the clarity, appreciating the ability to skip lengthy ads and trailers by arriving later, reports Parade. While others, accustomed to a life of skippable ads, are not so thrilled.

AMC maintains that the added ad revenue will help keep ticket prices stable and support the company's long-term stability.

