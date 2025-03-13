'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host Vanna White Only Works 34 Days a Year — But Her Salary Allows Her to Buy a Whole Lot of Vowels The legendary letter-turner got some heads spinning after she revealed her work schedule.

By David James

Christopher Willard | Getty Images

On a recent appearance on the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Wheel of Fortune's co-host solved a puzzle many wheel watchers have wondered: how much does Vanna White get paid to turn letters?

The answer might get your head spinning. White, who has co-hosted the show since 1982, revealed that for many years, she earned a $3 million annual salary — but take that "annual" part with a grain of salt. The show tapes a year's worth of episodes over the course of just 34 days.

Related: 'Jeopardy!' Champion Buzzy Cohen Shares Backstage Secrets

But there's more to this story — a whole lot more. Puck, a Hollywood industry newsletter, reported that Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak made about five times as much as White and that she hadn't received a "substantial" pay raise in nearly 18 years. That is, until it came time for her to renew her 2025-2026 contract. Per Fortune, she will be raking in $10 million a year. Spread that out over 34 days, and that's $294,117.65 per day.

One person who thinks White is worth every penny is Ryan Seacrest, who took over co-hosting duties when Pat Sajak retired.

"She is an institution, an icon," Seacrest told People magazine. "She's amazing. She's everything you think Vanna White will be when you meet her!"

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

