News and Trends

Kanye West Is Now the Richest Black Man in American History With a Net Worth of More Than $6 Billion

The rapper and designer has seen his earnings jump this year, in large part due to his Yeezy brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Artist Kanye West is now the richest Black man in U.S. history, People reports. 

The 43-year-old rapper, whose hit singles include "Stronger," "Heartless" and "Gold Digger," is worth approximately $6.6 billion — less than a year after he first appeared on Forbes' annual billionaires list. The jump is largely attributed to West's sneaker and apparel brand Yeezy, which is currently valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

Though West initially claimed that his net worth was more than $3 billion in April 2020, Forbes disputed the figure at the time and put the number closer to $1.3 billion.

Related: 3 Entrepreneurial Lessons to Learn From Kanye West

The rapper has full ownership and creative control of Yeezy but also has a partnership deal with Adidas AG and — more recently — Gap Inc. West signed a 10-year deal with the latter company in June 2020. A Bloomberg report notes that the value of that particular partnership "could be worth as much as $970 million of that total." 

In addition to his Yeezy brand, West reportedly has $122 million in cash and stock. He also has $110 million from his music catalog (the rapper has released nine studio albums and three collaborative albums to date) and $1.7 billion in other assets — including a stake in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line. 

West joins investor Robert F. Smith as the only two Black businessmen with a net worth of at least $6 billion. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Facebook Will Crack Down on Groups That Break Its Rules Repeatedly

News and Trends

FCC Fines Two Texas Telemarketers $225 Million for Making 1 Billion Robocalls

News and Trends

How Clubhouse Is Opening New Doors for Black Entrepreneurs