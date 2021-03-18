Kanye West Is Now the Richest Black Man in American History With a Net Worth of More Than $6 Billion

March 18, 2021 2 min read

Artist is now the richest Black man in U.S. history, People reports.

The 43-year-old rapper, whose hit singles include "Stronger," "Heartless" and "Gold Digger," is worth approximately $6.6 billion — less than a year after he first appeared on Forbes' annual list. The jump is largely attributed to West's sneaker and apparel brand Yeezy, which is currently valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

Though West initially claimed that his net worth was more than $3 billion in April 2020, Forbes disputed the figure at the time and put the number closer to $1.3 billion.

The rapper has full ownership and creative control of Yeezy but also has a partnership deal with Adidas AG and — more recently — Gap Inc. West signed a 10-year deal with the latter company in June 2020. A Bloomberg report notes that the value of that particular partnership "could be worth as much as $970 million of that total."

In addition to his Yeezy brand, West reportedly has $122 million in cash and stock. He also has $110 million from his music catalog (the rapper has released nine studio albums and three collaborative albums to date) and $1.7 billion in other assets — including a stake in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

West joins investor Robert F. Smith as the only two Black businessmen with a net worth of at least $6 billion.