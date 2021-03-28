Give Your Website's Visitors an Easy-to-Navigate Experience by Learning UX and UI

March 28, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How many times have you loaded a small business's website only to be completely flummoxed by the ? Unable to find a menu, store locations, or how to purchase a product, you probably abandoned your session. It happens more than you might think, despite user experience (UX) being one of the most important (though overlooked) elements of a digital presence. The internet isn't new anymore, and if your business looks like it's still stuck in 2004, you're missing out on potential leads.

Rather than pay an arm and a leg on a designer, learn the fundamentals of user experience (UX) and (UI) on your own time with the Introduction to UX/UI Design Bundle.

This five-course bundle is taught by the UXcel team. UXcel brings more than 30 years of UX and UI design expertise to their professional-grade courses, all designed to help aspiring designers and creatives to succeed in their goals.

In this beginner-friendly track, you'll get an introduction to UI components, mastering the building blocks of good design, like fully functioning buttons, forms, and menus. From there, you'll delve into color and typography, design principles, usability heuristics, visual elements, animation theory, and much more. You'll learn how to arrange visual elements like a trained pro and understand the most common patterns that keep users coming back. You'll even get comfortable with accessible and inclusive design, giving you a leg up on the competition.

Create a digital experience that's truly user-friendly with help from The Introduction to UX/UI Design Bundle. Right now, it's on sale for just $29.99. Save an additional 50 percent for a limited time with promo code: LEARNIT.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.