10 Design Resources to Help Your Brand and Business Stand Out, on Sale Now

Upgrade your design capabilities on a budget.
Image credit: Kdan Mobile Software

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great design can go a long way for your brand. Just ask Apple. Through compelling ads, branding, and storytelling, you can build loyalty to your brand that you just won't get with clunky, ugly, paid ads. But designers and design resources can get expensive fast.

Fortunately, we've rounded up ten great design resources that are on sale now during Entrepreneur's Semi-Annual Sale. Just use code DOWNLOADIT at checkout to save an extra 30 percent off all of the below, for a limited time.

1. Website Builder 

Building a website is expensive and complicated, but it doesn't have to be. Blueprints Website Builder makes it easy to build a site without any coding knowledge. With 200 example pages, 500 responsive blocks, more than 30 navigation panels, and more tools, Blueprints offers an intuitive way to build a beautiful site from scratch.

Get Blueprints Website Builder for $17.50 (Reg. $149) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

2. CAD

Trying to design a new workspace? It's a lot easier with Ashampoo 3D CAD 7. This remarkable software lets you visualize and communicate your design ideas with millions of 3D modeling features, photovoltaic installation inputs, and much more.

Get Ashampoo® 3D CAD 7: Architecture Version for $21 (Reg. $79) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

3. Photo Editor

With more than 50 million users, piZap is one of the most popular design resources on the planet. In one place, you'll get ad-free access to hundreds of fonts, royalty-free stock images, filters, stickers, collage layouts, and more. Plus, you'll get full use of photo editing, emoji making, and design tools.

Get piZap Pro for $28 (Reg. $599) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

4. Animation Design

Turn your iPhone or iPad into a complete animation desk! This popular animation app lets you create animation, cartoons, and GIFs out of your doodles in seconds. It includes all the tools you need for creating short animation videos and sharing them with the world.

Get Animation Desk for $28 (Reg. $149) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

5. Infographic Design

Infographics can be an extremely powerful marketing tool to both explain your product and justify why somebody needs it. With a huge array of customizable tools, you can create infographics seamlessly, without any design knowledge, with this intuitive tool.

Get Edraw Infographic Software for $31.50 (Reg. $99) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

6. Web Design

Web design doesn't have to be hard! This user-friendly, comprehensive tool lets you create fully-functioning websites through an incredible WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) engine. No wonder it has a perfect 5/5 stars from MacUpdate.

Get Flux 7 for $34.30 (Reg. $99) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

7. Character Design

With 4.6 stars on AppSumo, JustSketchMe is one of the most well-reviewed 3D modeling apps around. This pose reference tool helps you breathe life into your art with a variety of characters and styles, a dynamic perspective camera, and adjustable lighting. It even has a library of more than 200 poses for your reference.

Get JustSketchMe for $35 (Reg. $540) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

8. 3D Design

Design your own 3D art without breaking the bank. Poser is a 3D computer graphics program that's optimized for 3D modeling human figures. With interactive 3D design, you can portray a huge range of human diversity, form, and expression.

Get Poser Pro for $56 (Reg. $349) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

9. Icon Library

If you need stock imagery, Icons8 has you covered. You can search through more than 100,000 photos of models, objects, and backgrounds to tell your brand's unique story. All photos are shot and processed in-house to create a unique style that blends seamlessly together to contribute more consistency and authenticity to your branding.

Get Icons8 for $99.95 (reg. $199).

10. Stock Images

Get lifetime access to one of the world's leading stock photography libraries for just $70. JumpStory gives you on-demand access to more than 25 million images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos for use in virtually any medium. They add more than 20,000 images each day and offer full commercial licenses for downloads.

Get JumpStory for $70 (Reg. $2,340) with promo code DOWNLOADIT.

