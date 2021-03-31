Personal Health

Recover From Exercise Faster with This Customizable Massager

If your body is sore from exercise, or even from slouching in front of your computer, this massager can help.
Recover From Exercise Faster with This Customizable Massager
Image credit: Evertone

Physical exercise is an important asset for entrepreneurs because it has benefits that can improve your cognition and focus. Just building a half-hour or so into your day to work out can pay off significantly in mental acuity and performance. But, getting into a consistent workout regimen also comes with drawbacks, namely: pain. Especially as you get older, your muscles don't recover quite the way they used to after a tough workout. But you can help them along with the Evertone Prosage Copper Massager with 3 Massage Heads.

This professional-grade percussion massager increases blood flow throughout your muscles to help alleviate body soreness through a deep and powerful massage. The Prosage comes with three massage heads and works on four different speeds so you can customize a massage to your individual muscle needs and target specific muscle groups with the right head. The U-shaped head works on your spine, neck, and shoulders, while the cone head provides a trigger point massage, and the round head is suitable for a whole body massage.

The Prosage has a 2,900mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to eight hours of use on a charge so you can use it for as long as you want. That's plenty of time to address all of your aches and pains. Your body will thank you.

Recover faster after a tough workout, or just from getting sore from being bent over your desk all day. Normally $39, the Evertone Prosage Copper Massager with 3 Massage Heads is on sale for 25 percent off at just $29.99 now.

