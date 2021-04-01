News and Trends

Russia Now Requires All Smartphones and Devices in the Country to Have Russian Software Preinstalled

Some are calling it a "law against Apple," though Apple has relented to the rule.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Russia now requires all smart devices — including phones, computers, and TVs — in the country to have Russian software preinstalled, in what some locals have called a "law against Apple."

The law applies to all devices produced in the country from Thursday onwards.

Reuters reported that Russia viewed it as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

Related: Russia Sank a Neutrino Observatory Into the World's Deepest Lake

The outlet added that the law had been an issue for Apple and that it had become known as "the law against Apple."

But Apple agreed last month to allow people to install Russian software as they set up their phones, Reuters reported.

The company said that it would offer apps from Russian developers to users activating phones but that all apps were checked to make sure they meet Apple's own privacy and security policies, Reuters said.

This means users would be able to choose Russian apps over foreign ones when setting up their devices.

In a tweet on Thursday, an iOS developer named Tian Zhang shared a video of the new setup process.

A screen in the setup now says, "In compliance with Russian legal requirements, continue to view available apps to download." Tapping "continue" takes the user to a list of Russian-made apps, including several from the search giant Yandex.

Russia has been trying to crack down on US tech companies in the country and strengthen its reliance on its government-controlled "sovereign internet." Last month, Russia slowed down Twitter in response to the company's refusal to remove various banned content, but that ended up blocking many more domains, including the Kremlin's website.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Single Mom Earning $22,000 As a Waitress Turned Tax Refund Into Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

News and Trends

The Airline Industry Will Release a Covid-19 Passport for Your iPhone Next Month

News and Trends

NFL's Taylor Rapp Was Once Overlooked as an Asian American Athlete. Now, He's Making His Mark With His Own NFT Series.