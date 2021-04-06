Start Building a Profitable Side Hustle With Guidance From This Award-Winning Entrepreneur and Angel Investor

April 6, 2021 2 min read

These days, more Americans than ever are turning to side hustles to make some extra money. But taking the next step to turn your into your full-time career is another challenge entirely. Whether you want to become your own boss or develop greater financial freedom, there's arguably no better way to do it than to learn from the best. In Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course, you'll learn how to grow your side hustle into a viable full-time business.

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author who grew from startup entrepreneur to leading tech CEO and angel investor. Perell is an early-stage investor in more than 80 startups, 16 of which have been acquired by Fortune 500 companies. She has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, MSNBC, hosted Good Morning America's Side Hustle Showdown, and is a regular judge on Entrepreneur Magazine's Elevator Pitch. Simply put, Perell knows a little something about growth.

In this course, you'll get 10 hours of instruction, including a step-by-step guide to help you launch and grow your side hustle. You'll learn how to find the right idea, identify your ideal customers, and even get a directory of more than 100 side hustles that are easy to start right away. There are tips for side hustle success and strategies to overcome your fear of failure. Perell will even give you access to draft email templates and a one-year subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine, absolutely free.

Before you know it, you'll be well on your way to financial independence while working for yourself. Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course has been on sale for $59, but you can take advantage of a special, limited-time deal when you enroll for just $29.99 today.

