The Executive Selection: Nite Watches

April 3, 2021 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UK-based watch brand Nite Watches has made its debut in the UAE market. The brand, specializing in tritium tube and military watches, solidified its reputation with its NATO codification reference issued in 2015, which was followed up by it earning a contract to supply the British Special Forces.

Source: Nite Watches

Focusing on functionality and precision engineering, Nite Watches create timepieces for people with a thirst for adventure- it’s worth noting here the brand was once sported by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Its collection is made up of four watch series, incorporating green, blue, and orange tritium, and each one is tailored to suit the needs of its enthusiasts.

We’re a fan of the MX10 series, an ideal choice if you’re keen on hikes and trails during the day or throughout the night. Powered by its Swiss-made movement, the model features 100m water resistance, and a sleek, stainless steel case.

