Dangal Games Launches Fantasy Gaming Platform FantasyDangal

April 7, 2021

Skill-based online gaming platform/application Dangal Games on Wednesday announced the launch of its third initiative prior to the beginning of India’s biggest cricket carnival Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 14 and forayed into the league of fantasy gaming with FantasyDangal. The application will go live on April 9 and provide a fantasy forum for users and audiences around different sports genres.

Keeping an eye on Indian Premier League Season 14, FantasyDangal is launched with Indian and international cricket tournaments to be played in both men and women categories. The application also has different genres of sports for audiences and users which include football, kabaddi, hockey, and others.

“The application has been designed keeping user’s perspective in mind for providing excellent interface and experience. We are offering great promotions in our various sports and gaming segments which gratify the users with real money. We also introduced an unlimited referral model in FantasyDangal, where users can invite their friends and earn bonuses as well as Real cash. In addition to the RAF model, Users will be able to convert FantasyDangal points into real cash and can join any cash contests for a particular match. We are aiming to reach 1 million userbase on FantasyDangal within six months period,” said Varun Mahna, founder, and chief executive officer, Dangal Games.

Since its inception, Dangal Games has catered to its audience remarkably well, which elicited their first product PokerDangal to be honored among India's top 5 online poker platforms. Following up the great response received, the company launched RummyDangal in the last quarter holding an intention to forge a snappy yet trustable platform to enjoy online rummy in India. Dangal Games launched FantasyDangal with the expertise in understanding players' psyche, better technology, and good user experience through the learnings they have from two of its past products.

“Our focus is on responsible gaming which is unmatched at Dangal Games and keeping the users first has always been the top-most priority. With a stronghold user base of more than half a million, the brand is all geared up to utilize the funds and expand its business to the newer initiatives. The consolidated aim is to become a leading player in the skill-based online gaming sector,” he further stated.

Recently, Dangal Games has secured $1 million in Series A funding, courtesy of a strategic investor. Intending to use the funding to diversify the product portfolio and further expand its business to exclusive products, the company aims at becoming the leading player in the skill-based online gaming sector. At present, Dangal Games is focusing on responsible gaming that is unmatched. They wish to keep the users on their top priority list.

According to a KPMG report, there has been a rise of CAGR 165.9 per cent during 2016-2020 in the fantasy sports user base in India, growing from 2 million in June 2016 to 100 million in 2020. Fueled by these massive endorsements to expand reach, India's fantasy gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28 per cent, reaching $1.2 billion by 2022.