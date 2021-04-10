Food Businesses

Get Farm-to-Table Meat Delivered to Your Door for a Discount, Perfect for Anyone on a Protein Diet

We all need energy to thrive.
Image credit: United Harvest

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Eating well is crucial to a healthy, energetic life. All that food you put in your belly turns into the fuel you need to push your business to the top, so it's worth thinking seriously about what you're eating. If you love red meat, then United Harvest's Premium Farm-to-Table Meat Boxes are the kind of clean, socially-conscious meats you should enjoy.

United Harvest brings together a community of like-minded and impassioned farmers and manages a middleman-free, direct-to-consumer food service. With an unparalleled level of farm-to-table transparency, United Harvest ensures you know exactly where your meat comes from and gives you the peace of mind that it hasn't gone through some of the more unsavory practices of America's meat industry. United Harvest partners with small, trusted farms that use ethical and regenerative methods to raise healthier, happier animals. There are no GMOs, no hormones, no pesticides, and no antibiotics. All meat is packed right at the source, flash-frozen to lock in freshness, and delivered to your door within 72 hours for a seamless, delicious experience.

United Harvest offers a number of different box options.

You can get the Lovers Regale, which includes two 0.8lb Oregon Angus NY Strip Steaks, two 1.25lb Oregon Angus Tenderloin Tails, and four pounds of Oregon Angus and Wagyu Ground Beef for 6 percent off $159 at $149.

Get a Medium Sampler Platter, which includes two 0.8lb Oregon Angus NY Strip Steaks, a 2.6lb Oregon Angus Sirloin Tip Roast, two one-pound Hutterite Pork Loin Chops, 1.6lbs of Hutterite Pork Baby Back Ribs, four pounds of sausage, and two pounds of Oregon Angus and Wagyu Ground Beef for 12 percent off $205 at $179.

Finally, you can get the Large Sampler Platter, which includes everything in the Medium Sampler Platter — but more — for 14 percent off $280 at $239.

Prices subject to change.

