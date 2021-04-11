Cybersecurity

This Data Privacy Filter Can Help Protect Your Small Business From Cybercrime

Small businesses are frequent cybercrime targets. Protect yours today.
This Data Privacy Filter Can Help Protect Your Small Business From Cybercrime
Image credit: Winston

2 min read
When it comes to small businesses and cybercrime, the statistics are frightening. Forty-three percent of all cyber attacks worldwide target small businesses, and 60 percent of small businesses that are victims of a cyber attack go out of business within six months. Cybercrime costs businesses more than $2.2 million every year and, in 2019, there was a 424 percent increase in new small-business cyber breaches. Simply put, the digital world is dangerous for entrepreneurs.

Of course, that's not going to stop you trying to push your business to the top, so you might as well take some precautions. For instance, the Winston Privacy Filter.

Winston is a plug-and-play device that gives you control over your digital privacy. Unlike VPNs, anti-malware, and other subscription cybersecurity products, with Winston, you only pay once and you're covered whenever you plug in. Not only does Winston cloak your location and identity from anyone creeping on your network, but it also blocks malware and adult content, filters out ads and trackers, and more. The end result is a cleaner, faster, more secure browsing experience that keeps your small business safe.

Winston works on every device in your home or office, from computers and smart TVs to tablets. You can protect mobile devices with the iOS and Android apps and encrypt your internet to prevent hacks and identity theft. Winston uses smart cloaking to route high-risk traffic over a zero-logging, proprietary distributed Privacy Mesh network, making it extremely difficult for your location and identity to be tracked. Best of all, there are no subscription fees.

Protect your digital life and improve your browsing experience on every device. Get the Winston Privacy Filter for 10 percent off today at $179.

