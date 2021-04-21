earbuds

Block Distractions and Get in the Zone with These AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds

Get a pair of xFyro ANC Pros for 84 percent off.
Block Distractions and Get in the Zone with These AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds
Image credit: xFyro

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're at home, in the office, or at a coffee shop, you need to get into the zone and be your most productive self. For many people, that means blocking out the distractions with music. But, while bulky over-ear headphones will block out the ambient noise, they're often difficult to carry around with you. Earbuds, on the other hand, don't match up when it comes to noise-cancellation. That is, unless you have the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds.

These high-powered buds use AI-powered active noise-cancellation to not just block out ambient noise but also to optimize your listening experience by calibrating it through a 4-mic system. This system listens to your surroundings and the music you're playing to create a perfect soundscape that lets you escape into your music with a tiny pair of buds. With 7mm graphene drivers, you'll enjoy unparalleled sound on any track while the dual-beamforming mic ensures you can take and make crystal-clear calls.

The ANC Pro also allows you to toggle between ANC, AI Transparency Mode, or standard audio settings so if somebody is talking to you, you don't have to turn off the music entirely to have a conversation. They auto-pair seamlessly, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, and feature 100-hour battery life on a single charge. Plus, due to their custom-engineered ergonomic fit and IPX5 water-resistance rating, they'll fit perfectly and function in all weather.

Upgrade your headphone game and stay in the zone. Normally $250, you can get the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds for an unbeatable 84% discount at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

