Set Up Epic Netflix Nights at Home With This Full HD Portable Projector

It's like it was designed for remote life.
Set Up Epic Netflix Nights at Home With This Full HD Portable Projector
Image credit: WeMax

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

From finding better ways to present ideas to a remote audience to keeping the kids occupied, the age of remote work (and learning) comes with a number of novel challenges. But you'd be surprised just how many of those problems can be solved with a high-quality mobile projector. Enter the WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector.

This high-resolution portable projector is equipped with 1080p Full HD projection at up to 120" that's perfect for cleanly presenting work or for setting up a movie theater anywhere. It has an instant focus and 40º keystone connection that provides crystal-clear visuals at any angle so no matter how you set it up, it'll shine crisply. The 700 ANSI lumen bulb ensures bright picture day or night while TI DLP technology ensures a sharp display. It features a 4-channel RGB LED color spectrum and NTSC>85 percent for superior contrast to other portable video projectors on the market. Best of all, it's easy to connect your iPhone or Android devices via Bluetooth connectivity.

Beyond Bluetooth, the WeMax also features AndroidTV, offering access to more than 5,000 apps right from the home screen. Plus, with a built-in button on the remote to access Google Assistant, you can use your voice to jump from screen to screen with ease. It's no surprise the WeMax has earned 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Set up movie night anywhere, present your ideas clearly, keep the kids occupied, and more with the WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector. Right now, you can get it for 20 percent off $699 at just $559.20 when you use code WELOVEMOM at checkout for a limited time. 

Prices subject to change.

