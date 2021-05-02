Cryptocurrency

Securely Store Your BTC, ETH, and More with This Hardware Crypto Wallet

With biometric authentication and top-notch security, D'CENT keeps your crypto safe.
Securely Store Your BTC, ETH, and More with This Hardware Crypto Wallet
Image credit: D'CENT

2 min read
Cryptocurrency (especially BTC) has completely changed the investing world. Digital currencies may exist in a wildly volatile market, but that volatility has offered many ordinary people the opportunity of a lifetime to earn significant gains on their investments. (Just ask Dogecoin investors.) Crypto has become more mainstream, which also has made it more vulnerable to crime.

If you're investing in crypto, you need a hardware wallet that will protect your coins and ensure you always have ready access to them. Look no further than the D'CENT Biometric Crypto Hardware Wallet.

D'CENT is one of the most advanced crypto hardware wallets on the market. It ushers in a new generation of convenient cold storage with biometric authentication for enhanced security. With your fingerprint, you can have instant, exclusive access to your crypto whenever you need it. D'CENT is built with Multi-IC architecture that provides the strongest protection for your privacy and supports private key generation from your device without having to connect to additional software. The large OLED display clearly shows transaction details on a single screen so you can process payments and deposits with ease.

D'CENT's proprietary secure OS allows high flexibility to add new coins and features to satisfy market requirements while the large battery capacity ensures you can use it for an extended period of time without charging. It's all about convenience and security, which is why D'CENT has earned 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Normally $119, you can get the D'CENT Biometric Crypto Hardware Wallet for $105 when you use promo code WALLET14 at checkout.

