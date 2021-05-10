This Popular Photographer's New Camera Bag Collaboration Is Designed for Everyday Use

May 10, 2021 3 min read

With over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, Peter McKinnon is something of a legend in the filmmaking and photography space, providing up-and-coming auteurs with tutorials and reviews to help them get started regardless of skill level. And now, with assistance from minimalist photo gear company Nomatic, he’s also creating an entire line of bags to store the products he’s recommended throughout the years.

With upward of 4,000 backers on Kickstarter and 28 days to go, the Everyday Camera Line is a simple name for a plain but practical assortment of organizational utilities designed to prevent clutter while out in the field. As its name suggests, the full lineup is being made with everyday use in mind and comes in three forms: a tech organizer, a sling, and a backpack. As a reward for your pledge, you can opt for just one, a combination of two, or all three depending on how much you’re willing to spend.

The backpack in particular features a wide variety of pockets for all your gear, big and small, as well as straps for your external carry, a ridged EVA molded back panel, hardy shoulder straps, a padded handle, roller luggage pass-through for suitcase attachment, and more. The sling, on the other hand, is essentially a compact messenger , with designated compartments for your DSLR, two lenses, a dedicated memory card, and battery pockets. It’s also optimized to fit inside the Camera Pack 35L, an earlier collaboration between McKinnon and Nomatic. And last, the Camera Tech Organizer is the most portable of the three, measuring around 6 x 9 x 4” and weighing a mere 0.6 pounds. It can fit an action camera (such as a GoPro or DJI Osmo), batteries, chargers, flash drives, or even a microphone. All three bags are water-resistant, making them suitable for shoots in all types of weather, rain or shine.

Pledge now starting at $59 and Nomatic estimates it will start shipping units out beginning in October. Rewards are open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, though Nomatic says it will also ship to select countries internationally at an additional cost. Early bird supporters can save up to $80 by reserving their Everyday Carry bags ahead of the campaign’s end. You’ll save the most, of course, by purchasing all three bags together, which you can do for a modest $387. Considering how premium these bags are, from the look all the way down to the materials used in their creation, the Everyday Carry Line is a promising opportunity for photography enthusiasts and Peter McKinnon fans alike.