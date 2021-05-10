Professor's Prediction Goes Viral: 'The Great Resignation Is Coming.' Here Are His Tips for Quitting Your Job Post-Pandemic.

May 10, 2021 2 min read

“The great resignation” is coming according to Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, told Bloomberg Businessweek. Many workers are considering a job change as pandemic restrictions ease and companies call employees back to the office. But in the past year, Klotz says there’s been an accumulation of stalled resignations, realizations about work-life balance and new passion projects — all incentives for workers to exit the 9-to-5 office grind.

And there’s a lot of uncertainty ahead for both sides. Klotz says companies are juggling with shifting workers and cultures and could offer options like full-time, part-time, remote, or a combination. Meanwhile, many workers don’t really want to resign and would stay on if companies allowed a remote schedule or adjusted hours.

So it’s important to figure out your options. If you’re called back, Klotz suggests going back to the office for a few weeks to see how things have changed. Talk to your co-workers because they’re probably thinking the same thoughts — and see how the company might flex their policies.

If you do decide the job isn’t working for you, be sure to meet with your boss. Research has found managers and organizations respond poorly to resignations by email or a note left on a desk. And be honest with your manager — but not too honest! Cite specific reasons for leaving like the commute or graduate school but don’t say the job isn’t meaningful. Klotz advises workers to always leave on a positive note. He also predicts there will be many ‘boomerang’ employees: those who decide they miss their jobs a year from now.

Klotz’s post has gone viral suggesting many workers are considering a job change.

