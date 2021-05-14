Create the Website You Want by Learning JavaScript with this 50-Hour Training

May 14, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If there's one thing all modern entrepreneurs should learn, it's how to code. In our increasingly digital world, it's invaluable to have the expertise to build, design, and update your own website, diversify your branding, and more. One of the most important programming languages to learn is JavaScript, which is used on 95 percent of all websites worldwide. It's the backbone language of the internet, and you can learn it for a price you choose thanks to The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Certification Bundle.

This nine-course, 50-hour bundle is available for a Pay-What-You-Want deal. What that means is that if you pay anything at all, you'll get one of the courses in the bundle. Beat the average price, and you'll get the entire bundle.

When you unlock the whole bundle, you'll get the very best that Laurence Svekis (4.3/5 instructor rating) has to offer. He has created hundreds of applications that have engaged tens of millions of people and achieved billions of pageviews. Svekis has been providing smart digital solutions since 2001 and has extensive experience in programming.

In these project-based courses, you'll learn by doing. As you get ramped up with JavaScript and HTML, you'll create multiple word games, math games, design games, a series of dynamic web pages, and much more. You'll learn how to manipulate the JavaScript DOM to make web pages come to life, how to create new page elements and automatically add new page elements to pages, and how to work like a true professional. By the end of these courses, you won't have to hire a web developer to do web work you have learned how to do yourself.

Become a coder and save yourself some money. Right now, you can pick your price for The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Certification Bundle.

Prices subject to change.