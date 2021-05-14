Building a Website

Create the Website You Want by Learning JavaScript with this 50-Hour Training

Beat the average price and unlock all nine courses.
Next Article
Create the Website You Want by Learning JavaScript with this 50-Hour Training
Image credit: Nubelson Fernandes/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If there's one thing all modern entrepreneurs should learn, it's how to code. In our increasingly digital world, it's invaluable to have the coding expertise to build, design, and update your own website, diversify your branding, and more. One of the most important programming languages to learn is JavaScript, which is used on 95 percent of all websites worldwide. It's the backbone language of the internet, and you can learn it for a price you choose thanks to The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Certification Bundle.

This nine-course, 50-hour bundle is available for a Pay-What-You-Want deal. What that means is that if you pay anything at all, you'll get one of the courses in the bundle. Beat the average price, and you'll get the entire bundle.

When you unlock the whole bundle, you'll get the very best that Laurence Svekis (4.3/5 instructor rating) has to offer. He has created hundreds of applications that have engaged tens of millions of people and achieved billions of pageviews. Svekis has been providing smart digital solutions since 2001 and has extensive experience in programming.

In these project-based courses, you'll learn by doing. As you get ramped up with JavaScript and HTML, you'll create multiple word games, math games, design games, a series of dynamic web pages, and much more. You'll learn how to manipulate the JavaScript DOM to make web pages come to life, how to create new page elements and automatically add new page elements to pages, and how to work like a true professional. By the end of these courses, you won't have to hire a web developer to do web work you have learned how to do yourself.

Become a coder and save yourself some money. Right now, you can pick your price for The 2021 Learn to Code JavaScript Certification Bundle.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Building a Website

Learn How to Build a Site on WordPress

Building a Website

Build a Website For Your Business Using Wix's Seamless Editor

Building a Website

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing Has What You Need to Build, Host, and Market Your Online Business