Charge Your MacBook, iPhone, and More Simultaneously With This Powerful Power Bank

With 20,000mAh, that's enough to fully recharge your laptop.
Charge Your MacBook, iPhone, and More Simultaneously With This Powerful Power Bank
Image credit: KeySmart

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past year, you may have not traveled for work very much. That means you may have forgotten just what a pain it is to lose power in your devices while you're at the airport or in transit. Well, here's a friendly reminder: It's an enormous pain. Don't let yourself get caught in that situation as you start to travel again for business or pleasure. Ensure you always have portable power with the Ultimate Charger: Portable Multi-Device Power Bank.

This portable powerhouse packs a remarkable 20,000mAh battery capacity, allowing you to fully recharge a dead laptop or charge your smartphone seven times over. No more worrying about where you're going to find an outlet; the Ultimate Charger supports multi-port recharging. You can use a USB-C, Lightning, or MicroUSB cable to recharge your Ultimate Charger and connect two devices simultaneously for charging. With 65W power delivery, you'll get a fast charge even when you're short on time. Plus, the travel-ready slim design features an ultra-durable metal case and LED battery life indicator so it's built to fit nicely in your bag and be prepared for anything.

The Ultimate Charger has earned 8.7 stars on TheGadgetFlow because it's so user-friendly, convenient, and powerful. No more scrambling around the airport terminal or fumbling for cables while driving — the Ultimate Charger is there when you need it and built to pack a charge whenever you need it. For entrepreneurs with a loaded call schedule and meetings to get to, that's an invaluable resource when you're in transit. (Or if you're trying to make it home in time for dinner.)

Give yourself a portable charging superpower. Normally $179, you can get the Ultimate Charger for 16% off today at just $149.99 when you purchase through this offer.

Prices subject to change.

