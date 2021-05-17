Gadgets

Cool Down This Summer with This Portable, Quiet Air Conditioner

A perfect addition for your home office or small business.
Image credit: TOSOT

Summer is almost here and whether you're continuing to work from home or you plan to head back to the office, you're going to need a way to stay cool. Of course, just cranking up the central air or relying on a bunch of fans aren't really the best solutions for your budget or for your actual comfort. Rather than install a window air conditioner or drive up your energy bill, consider investing in the TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner.

This portable A/C unit has wheels, making it easy to wheel from room to room whether you need it in your office, living room, bedroom, or anywhere else. The 10,000BTU power and wide cooling range works in spaces up to 400 square-feet in size, while the X-Fan technology keeps the fan spinning at a slow, silent speed that won't bother you. Additionally, the TOSOT has a dehumidifier that's capable of removing 2.3 pints of water from the air per hour, making it especially valuable in those humid climates. The reusable air filter also works to remove annoying particles like pollen, dander, and hair from the air.

The TOSOT is extremely easy to install anywhere you have a window for exhaust. It has a child lock that prevents any changes being made to the control panel and has a fully adjustable timer so you'll never waste energy. It's no surprise the TOSOT has earned 4.3/5 stars on Amazon.

Cool off this smarter in a smarter way with the TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner. Normally $349, you can get it for just $299.99 for a limited time.

