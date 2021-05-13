News and Trends

Cicadas are Bugging out Parts of the Country, Forcing Some Business Owners to Close Shop

Trillions of cicadas are emerging in the U.S. after a 17 year hiatus.
Next Article
Cicadas are Bugging out Parts of the Country, Forcing Some Business Owners to Close Shop
Image credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In Washington D.C., Michelin-star restaurant Little Pearl in Capitol Hill says it’s temporarily closing because of cicadas, according to the Washington Post. Rose’s Restaurant Group owner and chef Aaron Silverman says around 80% of the restaurant's seating is outdoors in a "heavily vegetative area." 

"We have decided to pause service at Little Pearl for 4 weeks starting May 10th in preparation for cicada season … As we tried to get as creative as possible to combat them this year, we know in good faith that a single 100 decibel cicada will ruin anyone’s dinner experience, a ‘tsunami’ of them will be impossible to control.”

The restaurant is offering customers refunds on bookings and options to reschedule or transfer reservations to sister restaurant Rose's Luxury.  

Meanwhile, other businesses are embracing the cicadas (known as Brood X) by selling coffee mugs and "Choco-cadas.”  Taking the “if you can’t beat ‘em, then eat ‘em” approach, Chef Joseph Yoon is sharing recipes through his Instagram account Brooklyn Bugs with tasty dishes like Cicada Nymph Spring Salad and Cicada Nymph Chile Guacamole. YUM.

The cicada masses are expected across 15 states from Indiana to Kentucky to New York as ground temperatures reach 64 degrees. The bugs spend about 4 to 6 weeks above ground which means they won’t be around too long.  Cicadas don’t bite and aren’t harmful to people --- but they can get noisy and be a buzzkill for outdoor diners.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Maskless Indoors and Outdoors

News and Trends

Ohio Vaccine Lottery -- Five Vaccinated Residents Will Win $1 Million

News and Trends

Ex-Burger King Employee Awarded $2M by Orlando Jury in Trachea Tube Lawsuit