Find Time to Exercise This Summer With the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App

From live and on-demand classes to customized meal plans, Openfit has you covered.
Finding time to work out is important for every entrepreneur. Exercise helps clear your mind, gives your body a burst of energy, and can make you more productive. Plus, it just breaks up the massive to-do list you always have looming over you. But with the world returning back to some semblance of normal, things in your professional and personal lives are probably both picking up. It's hard to find time for that exercise. Fortunately, you don't have to change your routine up all that much to squeeze in a workout. Not when you have the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App.

This streamlined app makes healthy living more achievable by integrating fitness, nutrition, and wellness in one place. You can choose between structured programs, monthly challenges, on-demand workouts, and much more just depending on your schedule. Openfit offers more than 450 live trainer-led classes every week in fields like barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more. Its on-demand workouts also offer 16 structured, daily programs that you can use to build a new fitness routine and get into better shape.

More than just an exercise app, Openfit lets you create customized meal plans, track your calories and macros, and access thousands of tasty recipes right in the app. Whether you want to lose weight, get in shape, feel better, or just give yourself a boost of energy for work each day, Openfit will work with you to find the perfect plan.

Openfit is compatible with any laptop or mobile device, as well as Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Samsung Smart TVs. It has earned 4.9 stars on the App Store and 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Get into a healthy lifestyle plan that works for you. Normally $288, you can get a three-year digital subscription to the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App for 30% off at just $199.95 now.

