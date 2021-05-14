Krispy Kreme Is Giving Free Food to Graduates

May 14, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recent graduates have an even sweeter reason to celebrate thanks to .

The chain announced that it will be doling out free donuts to high school and college graduates who visit participating locations.

Dubbed the "Graduate Dozen," eligible seniors will have their pick of their favorite dozen, including Cake Batter Filled and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles.

Sweeten your 2021 grad's day! For purchase starting TODAY thru 5/16! & on 5/13, 2021 high school/college senior w/grad swag at shop gets a Grad Dozen FREE!



Select US shops. For purchase 5/10-5/16, free for seniors 5/13 w/valid ID. While supplies last-Info https://t.co/mdC97T1429 pic.twitter.com/fpKutiaOdT — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 10, 2021

"Krispy Kreme has something sweet for 2021 graduating seniors – and their families and friends – who were unable to enjoy their senior year to the fullest," the company said.

Graduates can show their eligibility by showing up to their local store in a cap and gown or by donning approved 2021 apparel which includes class rings and student IDs.