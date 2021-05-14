News and Trends

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Free Food to Graduates

Recent graduates have an even sweeter reason to celebrate thanks to Krispy Kreme.
Image credit: Saul Loeb | Getty Images

1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recent graduates have an even sweeter reason to celebrate thanks to Krispy Kreme.

The chain announced that it will be doling out free donuts to high school and college graduates who visit participating locations.

Dubbed the "Graduate Dozen," eligible seniors will have their pick of their favorite dozen, including Cake Batter Filled and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles.

"Krispy Kreme has something sweet for 2021 graduating seniors – and their families and friends – who were unable to enjoy their senior year to the fullest," the company said.

Graduates can show their eligibility by showing up to their local store in a cap and gown or by donning approved 2021 apparel which includes class rings and student IDs.

