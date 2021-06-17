Ecommerce

Looking to Get Into Ecommerce? Here's 3 Things to Do Before Getting Started.

If you're looking to get started in the ecommerce space, here are three crucial things you need to do.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Director of Boost Media Agency
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At the start of 2019, I was presented with an incredible opportunity, which was pivotal in the trajectory of my life. At the time, I was working for two Melbourne-based entrepreneurs. They kindly offered me the opportunity to run their current business in events for them, as they had bigger plans to make their mark in the world of ecommerce. I accepted. 

Without giving me too much insight into their grand plan, they said we’d all be working in their office most days of the week. While I ran their current operation, they were tirelessly working to make their ecommerce dreams a reality.

The next six months were stressful, to say the least.

Like the first six months of most bootstrapped startups, there was a lot of money going out but not a lot of money coming in. After months of research and development, testing and getting their marketing strategy dialled in, upon launching the product the sales weren’t quite reaching their expectations or needs. 

I remember what the office felt like. The energy was low, and I could honestly feel the stress in the air. Their money was dissipating with nothing to show for it ... yet. 

But as they say, the light is always darkest before dawn. I’ll never forget the day I walked into the office and felt an entirely different energy: After sharing with me that they’d just had 70 orders overnight (their biggest day by a longshot) which equated to nearly six grand, it was safe to say that this is where the momentum truly began.

However, for every success, there are a dozen failures. Particularly when we’re talking about e-commerce. Having seen first hand exactly how they were able to build a powerful, profitable and successful ecommerce brand, here are three things I’d recommend to everyone who’s looking to get started in ecommerce.

1. Focus on building a brand

A lot of marketers sell the ecommerce dream as easy. “Set up a website, find a product from China, and sell it to customers in America for a 200% markup — you’ll be at six figures in no time!” 

I hate to be the one who says it, but buying a course on how to dropship is not the way to do ecommerce in 2021. That ship has sailed.

What impressed me most about the entrepreneurs I worked with was the way they built a movement around their brand. At first, I genuinely thought they were a little crazy. However to this day, they have created an audience of wildly passionate, raving fans. As Simon Sinek says, people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it. Before starting any business, figure out your company's why. By doing so, you’ll build a brand that creates an emotional connection between you and your audience, which creates loyal customers who will keep coming back for life. 

2. Find a great product-sourcing company

One of the biggest problems when it comes to ecommerce is finding a supplier or manufacturer for your products. As most products are sourced overseas, particularly from China, it can be risky business sending thousands of dollars to a supplier when you have no idea if it will arrive in one piece (or at all, for that matter). 

Fortunately, there are companies specifically geared towards solving this problem that can save you months and thousands of dollars in the process. Australian-based product-sourcing and manufacturing company, Sourci has improved the ecommerce product-sourcing experience for those who are looking to source products overseas but have a local team acting on their behalf. Quality control, time constraints, language barriers and mitigating financial risks are all incredibly important to consider when sourcing your products, and this is where finding a great sourcing is of utmost importance. 

3. Get complete clarity on your target audience

Find your audience first and then create your product to sell to them. At the end of the day, the consumer doesn’t care what you want — they only care what they want. 

I observed how the company I worked for used messaging to speak clearly to its audience, and that was paramount to success. If you’re stuck on finding your target audience or not sure where to start, there are some great resources online, including Hubspot.

The world of ecommerce can provide sustainable and long-term success, if done correctly. If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur and looking to use ecommerce as your vehicle to success, make sure to consider and do these three things before you get started. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ecommerce

40 million people made use of some online payment during the pandemic: Study

Ecommerce

The future of ecommerce: From marketplace seller to the exit of your company

Ecommerce

How to Build a Brand for Your Dropshipping Store