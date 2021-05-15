3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

It’s also nice that you can take advantage of their liquidity and buy and sell shares of REITs on a stock exchange instead of buying and selling property directly. If you are interested in these types of investments, check out our list of 3 REITs to buy and hold for the long term below.

Next Article

link

Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat