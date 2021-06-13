Leadership

Why You Shouldn't Hire a VP of Sales

Most companies waste precious money that could have been used to created more sales.
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
The leading authority on improving sales team performance
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The executive sales leadership function (VP of Sales, Chief Sales Officer, etc.) is a huge role within a company, yet the title has been used in such a broad context that we have diluted the actual role of what the individual actually does. Executive sales leaders are members of the C-suite who are responsible for the executive function of a company’s revenue generation. They are responsible for recruiting, hiring, training and leading the sales team, creating and communicating sales goals and leading the unit that generates most (or all) of the business for the company. They must be able to clearly map the customer’s journey from first contact to post-purchase, create specialization within the roles of a sales force, and define territories and strategy for new markets. They rarely sell.

Companies in the early stages of revenue growth are most likely going to get this wrong. If you are a new company or startup and you don’t have successful sales reps or managers on board before hiring your VP of Sales, then you’ve made a huge mistake. Hold off on hiring a VP of Sales until you are ready to scale your existing sales team — not just to start your company’s selling efforts.

Related: 3 Reasons Marketing Is The New Sales

Before you hire your next VP of Sales, take a moment to decide if your company needs this role, and if so, how it should be filled. Don’t hire a VP of sales until it's time to fund and grow a sales team.

If you are an early-stage company, your first sales hire should never be a VP. It should always be a sales rep — a very good sales rep. While a VP may make you look good to the board, what an early stage company really needs is a “Super Rep." A Super Rep is the person who can be the No. 1 advocate for your company, who begins bringing in revenue, and who goes out and simply sells, sells and sells some more. In contrast, a good VP of Sales should only spend about 10% of their time selling; the other 90% is spent strategizing, coaching and managing.

On the other end of the spectrum, well-established companies can miss badly on their VP of Sales hires too. Once you’ve established your company and are ready to hire (or change) a VP of Sales, the error stems from promoting one of your top reps or managers into the role. This ends up being a mistake because often the VP spends too much of their time directly selling and working with customers and not enough time building training programs, strategizing new product offerings, coaching reps on maximizing sales, pondering joint ventures, managing board and executive team expectations, and leading the sales force.

Related: 3 Sales Tweaks That Could Change The Game for Your Business

Without the VP of Sales performing VP of Sales work, a company’s sales system breaks down. The VP may think they are doing the right thing. Rather, the company has put the wrong person in the wrong role by promoting a rep or manager. It is worth going outside of the company and hiring the right person for the VP of Sales in order to ensure the role is filled correctly and the company’s needs for that role are met.

The Vice President of Sales is a role that can make or break a company, which is why it’s crucial to find the right person to fill the position. It’s not the first hire in the sales organization, and they probably don't work for your company today.

Related: How to Build a World Class Sales Team

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Developing an Agile Work Culture

As a Manager, This Is What I Need To Know From My Working-Parent Employees

Developing an Agile Work Culture

How to Create a Workflow That'll Get Employees to Reach Your Business Goals

Leadership

How a Seasoned Silicon Valley Veteran Keeps Innovation at the Forefront of Business