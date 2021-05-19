bag

These Waterproof, Floating, and Even Bulletproof Backpacks are Made for Adventure

If you've got an extreme streak, you need these backpacks.
Next Article
These Waterproof, Floating, and Even Bulletproof Backpacks are Made for Adventure
Image credit: MVB

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs tend to be thrill-seekers. After all, starting a business and forgoing a guaranteed salary is an adventure in itself. Famous CEOs like Richard Branson and Elon Musk, as well as fictional ones like Tony Stark, have helped normalize the idea of business leaders as badasses. And, well, who's going to argue with them? You're a certified badass, aren't you?

If you're going off the grid this summer for some much-needed vacation time, you need gear to match up with your extreme goals. To hit the trail and go from cliffs to water without harming your things, you'll need the MVB Standard Edition L8 Floating Backpack.

The MVB L8 is an airtight, waterproof backpack that provides flotation while you're in the water, as well as total protection for your valuables, the company says. It has a smooth outer-level zipper that's convenient for packing and unpacking every day and has enough space to fit your camera, notebook, charger, an extra pair of clothes, headlamp, food, or anything else you need for a day of adventure. The airtight inner-level zipper is not only 100 percent waterproof, but it also functions as an anti-theft device as it hides the zipper puller from the upper-level zipper. The patented design delivers a new standard of pressure-resistant and air-tight waterproof ability. The TPU fabric is FDA-grade, eco-friendly, and non-allergic to skin. It's also extremely easy to clean with a simple rinse.

You can also upgrade to the MVB Shield Edition S12 Bulletproof Backpack, made of super-strong Kevlar material to give your belongings even better material. Not that you'll need it, but the company says the Shield offers NIJ IIIA protection level against .44 magnum, semi-jacketed hollow-point bullets, 9mm full-metal jacketed bullets, and most handgun threats, too.

Get a bag that's up to the same challenges you are. The MVB Standard Edition L8 Floating Backpack is 26 percent off $190 at just $139.95 while the MVB Shield Edition S12 Bulletproof Backpack is 26 percent off $320 at just $234.95.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

bags

This Popular Photographer's New Camera Bag Collaboration Is Designed for Everyday Use

Business Travel

4 Luxury-Looking Carry-On Bags That Cost Less Than $150

Travel

Bags on Sale for Every Kind of Entrepreneur