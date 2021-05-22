Learn How to Start a T-Shirt Merch Business as a Side Hustle

May 22, 2021 2 min read

More Americans are starting side hustles these days. More than a third are running a while 24 percent of Americans plan to start one this year. Side hustles can be a great way to earn some extra money without putting in a full-time effort, and there's no shortage of ideas to get you started. What motivates you?

Just think about the customized shirt industry. How many conferences have you been to, or teams have you played on, or companies have you worked for that create their own T-shirts? There is always a huge demand for T-shirts, making T-shirts a surprisingly hot side hustle. Learn how to carve out your niche in The Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle.

This seven-course bundle will walk you through the entire process of launching a T-shirt design business. You'll learn how to use Canva, a free online design tool, to design your own T-shirts, whether you're a complete graphic design beginner or a seasoned expert. From there, you'll learn how to upload artwork to a print-on-demand platform and create mockups of all your designs. Additionally, you'll learn how to create and sell T-shirts straight through Teespring or SunFrog, allowing you to get into the T-shirt business with no overhead until you're ready to sell your product.

From a business perspective, you'll learn how to build stores on Teespring and Merch By Amazon. You'll also learn how to build your own niche website on Wix and use digital marketing tools to optimize your online store and increase your sales. Before you know it, you might just be on your way to making T-shirts your full-time job.

Delve into a side hustle with potential. Right now, The Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

