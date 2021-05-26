Free Webinar | June 30 How To Turn Your Business Into a Subscription-Based Service

Subscription Businesses

Subscription-based businesses were becoming more common before the pandemic hit, but the trend has risen to a whole new level since then. Why?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Subscription-based businesses were becoming more common before the pandemic hit, but the trend has risen to a whole new level since then. Why? Because this business model builds a frictionless relationship between the consumer and vendor, plus, it is extremely convenient and efficient for all parties.

Providers like DoorDash, InstaCart, and Uber have dominated this space. Now, retailers are responding by introducing subscription plans of their own. In fact, a recent Smarty poll shows that nearly half of American consumers are keen on using subscription-based services because of their perks, including price protection and price matching.

Now, dive deeper into the data collected from this poll when you register for this webinar. Vipin Porwal, the CEO and founder of Smarty, will not only share more about the consumer demand for subscription services, but he’ll also discuss 

- How to identify the subscription business model within your business
- What the pros and cons are in subscription businesses
- How to secure and keep a paid subscriber
- Ways to manage subscription payments

Vipin Porwal is the CEO and founder of Smarty, a premiere shopping destination that makes online shopping ‘smart’. He is an entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in finance and consumer technology, with a background in software development. Prior to Smarty, he founded the influencer marketing platform, SocialMob.com, which serviced big brands like AOL and Huffington Post.

Porwal created Smarty with an inherent goal to build confidence for the Smarty user during the shopping process, leading them on the fastest path to the best possible deal while helping retailers with the conversion, and keeping them challenged to offer the best possible deal. Smarty intelligently makes online shopping time and cost efficient for the consumers by eliminating the endless search for coupons and promo codes and adding the best ones directly in the users' shopping carts. Smarty also lets shoppers earn cashback and has since evolved to include online price comparison and protections for shipping and returns. Smarty works with over 6,000 U.S. retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.

