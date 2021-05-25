SalaryBox Raises Pre-Seed Funding From GSF Accelerator And Others

May 25, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurugram-based software company SalaryBox, which simplifies the payroll process for small businesses, has announced on Tuesday to have raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Seed funding round. GSF Accelerator led the round, with the participation of marquee individual investors Alok Mittal, chief executive officer, Indifi; Amit Ranjan, ex-co-founder, SlideShare; Sumit Jain, co-founder, CommonFloor; Surjendu Kuila, co-founder, Zopper.

“Small businesses that employ blue-collar workers still resort to manual, paper-based payroll processing, which can be particularly difficult to track. We need a technology solution that addresses the complexities of employee management, payroll, benefits, compliance, and more for a small business owner. This also helps blue-collar employees get a digital footprint of their payroll and employment details that they can easily share with financial institutions to avail loan and insurance products,” said Nikhil, chief executive officer, and co-founder.

The startup said that it would use the funds to accelerate product development and drive customer acquisition.

“In my experience, the momentum that SalaryBox has achieved in a year is unprecedented. It brings the benefits of software to a massive industry that is yet to embrace technology at scale. Their potential market includes hundreds of millions of employees, who will be able to build a credit profile enriched with the employment and payroll data, as a result, get better access to financial products," mentioned Rajesh Sawhney, founder, GSF Accelerator.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Roorkee Alumni Nikhil Goel and Peeyush Goyal, SalaryBox has built a mobile-first SaaS product that makes salary calculation and payments simple & convenient for small businesses.

“SalaryBox is unlocking value in a large and growing market. What Nikhil and Peeyush have developed in the past year is hugely impressive, and I am excited about their vision. SalaryBox is a great example of the type of capital-efficient business that I like to invest in. I look forward to helping them to create a global market leader,” added Sumit Jain, co-founder CommonFloor.

SalaryBox is a mobile-first SaaS solution that makes salary calculation and payments simple and convenient for small businesses. In the App, salaries are automatically calculated for different wage types after considering attendance, leaves, allowances, overtime pay, and salary advances. Business owners can disburse wages to all workers and file government-mandated compliance requirements in a single click.