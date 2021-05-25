News and Trends

Elon Musk Tweets About Having Discussions on Cryptocurrency's Sustainability, Bitcoin Surges

Bitcoin's all-time high in April topped $63,000.
Next Article
Elon Musk Tweets About Having Discussions on Cryptocurrency's Sustainability, Bitcoin Surges
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bitcoin’s price jumped about 4% on Monday afternoon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was talking to "North American Bitcoin Miners," according to CNBC. The cryptocurrency was trading just over $38,000, according to Coindesk, when Musk tweeted at 3:42 pm ET:

“[The miners are] committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising.” 

Bitcoin’s price promptly surged to $39,500 in the next few minutes. This comes as nothing new seeing as the cryptocurrency’s price has swung wildly each time the billionaire comments on it.

Related: The Founder of Bitcoin Will Have a Statue in Budapest

Musk has been a long-time fan of cryptocurrencies. His company Tesla owns approximately $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. 

But on May 12th, Musk tweeted the company would no longer accept cryptocurrency as payment due to environmental concerns. Computers used to generate or “mine” bitcoin use energy derived from fossil fuels, namely coal.   

Related: Bitcoin Has Lost More Than Half Its Value In a Month and a Half

Environmental impact was also on the table at Musk’s meeting with some bitcoin miners and led to the development of a Bitcoin Mining Council to promote sustainability, according to Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor. 

This week’s price action follows a massive Bitcoin sell-off last week when the U.S. and China took steps to tighten tax compliance and regulation on cryptocurrencies.  

Related: Elon Musk Received the Highest CEO Compensation Package Ever

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Shaq Provides New Shoes to Elementary School Students In Georgia

News and Trends

Wendy's Just Debuted a New Chicken-Sandwich-Flavored Snack

News and Trends

Dogs Pick Up the Scent of Covid-19, Initial Study Finds