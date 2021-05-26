Gardening

Pico Max Is a New Kind of Indoor Garden Kit for Herbs and More

Forget pods. Pico Max lets you use your own seeds to plant a wide variety of flowers, succulents, and herbs.
Next Article
Image credit: Altifarm Enverde

2 min read
Not everyone has the luxury of a backyard big enough to garden, and in some cases, we lack the sunlight necessary to grow plants even when we do have the space. For the rest of us, there’s Pico Max

From Altifarm Enverde, the company behind the original Pico planter, this indoor gardening utility is gaining traction on Kickstarter, and for good reason: having a green thumb has never been easier no matter where you live, and the opportunities for vegetation at home have never been this boundless.

While most technology-based urban gardening solutions require proprietary seed pods for cultivation, the Pico Max sets itself apart by allowing you to use the seeds of your choice, originating from just about any source. Simply prepare your soil, sprinkle in a few seeds, and fill the spout with water to get started. Pico will take care of the rest.

Using a set of telescopic LED grow lights, the device can then simulate sunlight, thereby nourishing your plants with a combination of illumination and capillary irrigation. To power it, all you have to do is charge it up overnight with a USB-C cable and you’re all set for four consecutive days of daylight. You can also daisy chain multiple Pico Max units to charge them up at the same time from the same power source. 

Along with a built-in timer, the Pico Max boasts the industry’s first real-time clock, which automatically optimizes its schedule for your local time zone. It even dims itself when it notices a plant is growing more quickly than expected. 

Otherwise, the Pico Max is functionally identical to its predecessor, but because it’s three times larger, your planting options have increased exponentially. Now you can look forward to growing daisies, orchids, succulents, cacti, roses, lavender, and various herbs all from the comfort of your own living quarters. 

Pico Max is available as a Kickstarter reward starting at the $69 tier. Backers who pledge $34 or more will receive the smaller Pico 2.0 while those who pledge higher can expect at minimum a Pico Max, a metal bracket, a power cable, and a daisy chain cable as well as cable organizes and spares. Enverde estimates the device will ship across the world in October 2021.
