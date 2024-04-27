Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many small-business owners consider lack of capital and cash flow their biggest concern. Buying refurbished products in good condition can go a long way to mitigating both of those problems, and one of the best moves is to get a powerful business computer at almost half its original cost. Right now, the price of an A-grade refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 mini desktop has dropped to $179.97 through 11:59 PM PT on April 30, with no coupon required.

This M900 Tiny has a 2.2GHz Intel® Core™ i5-6500T processor and 16GB RAM, which means you can keep multiple applications running simultaneously without lagging. The 256GB SSD is big enough to store all the office and media files you need and fast enough to access them quickly.

Windows 10 Pro is already installed, so you can access any program you want without any complications. The M900 also comes with Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite, so you can wirelessly connect securely to a meeting room display with either your laptop or a tablet without having to hunt for the right connector.

At 7" x 7.2" x 1.4", this ThinkCentre M900 has an exceptionally small footprint, so it will take up very little of your workspace. However, it also has support for mounts if you'd prefer it out of the way. There are ten ports: two for displays, six USB 3.0, a VGA, and a LAN. In addition to the M900, you'll get a keyboard, mouse, AC adapter, and Wi-Fi dongle.

This 2015 ThinkCentre M900 refurbished grade "A" means it's in near-mint condition, with only very minimal to zero scuffing on its case. Plus, you get the reassurance of a third-party one-year aftermarket parts and labor warranty. Also, remember that buying refurbished products is eco-friendly, so you're helping the planet and your business.

Get this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Tiny Core for $179.97 (reg. $349) through 11:59 PM PT on April 30.

StackSocial prices subject to change.