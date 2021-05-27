Get a Stimulating Workout By Just Sitting in Your Chair with Core-Tex Sit

May 27, 2021 2 min read

Finding time to work out isn't always easy for entrepreneurs. With so much to keep track of and a personal life to balance, it's easy for to fall by the wayside. But you shouldn't sacrifice it entirely. Exercise can be an entrepreneur's best friend. As an experienced entrepreneur, however, you're well-versed in multi-tasking, which is why you'll love the Core-Tex Sit.

The Core-Tex Sit turns sitting at your desk into an exercise session. This clever device uses patented motion that allows for a controlled, dynamic sitting experience that can help strengthen your lower back, hips, core, and pelvic floor by simply sitting, the company says. The gentle unbalance helps move blood and oxygen to all the important parts of your body without you even realizing you're doing it. It takes that natural energy you exude while typing or tapping your legs and lets you turn it into a productive, stimulating experience for your body.

The Core-Tex Sit responds to subtle shifts in your weight to offer a variable sitting environment that not only works your body, but also dissipates stress on the muscles and joints. The patented design lets you tilt, slide, and rotate as much as you want. Using it is simple. Just place it on your favorite chair or on the floor and sit down. It's extremely portable so you can take it to all of your favorite workspaces around the house or to your office.

PGA golfer David Berganio Jr. says, "Core-Tex Sit is the easiest and most convenient way I have found to loosen my lower back. It feels great and my core is working in ways it was never challenged before."

Get a workout without even knowing you're doing it.

