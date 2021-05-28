Reading

Read a Book Every Day with This Micro Book Library During an Early Memorial Day Sale

Get through your book list faster than ever.
Next Article
Read a Book Every Day with This Micro Book Library During an Early Memorial Day Sale
Image credit: 12min

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everybody should be taking more time to read, but entrepreneurs even more so. Reading can open your world to new opportunities, help you solve problems, and can give you additional ammo to make more informed choices for your business. But when you're running a business, you may not feel like you have time to consume entire books in what little downtime you have. That's where 12min Micro Book Library comes in.

With 12min, you'll get access to more than 1,800 micro books covering 24 categories, from personal development to science and technology, and everything in between. 12min offers micro books in text and narrative form designed to be read and digested in—you guessed it—12 minutes. With such an expansive, easily digestible library, you can read micro books on a huge range of topics to expand your knowledge.

Every month, 12min gives you access to 30 new titles. If you're not thrilled with the titles you're getting, just suggest a breakdown to the 12min experts and they'll add it to the library, so you'll get to micro-read any book you want that has been sitting on your book list for months, or even years. 12min is all about convenience, so you can also send books to your Kindle account for easy access without internet access.

Current titles available include The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Power of Habit, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Rich Dad Poor Dad, How to Win Friends and Influence People, and much more.

Starting reading more today. A lifetime subscription to 12min Micro Book Library is typically $399, but for a limited-time Memorial Day deal, you can lock in a lifetime subscription for just $29–but hurry, this deal won't last long.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 5/31/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:

  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Reading

This Audio Reading App Lets You Listen to Articles While You Work

Reading

Need a Boost for 2021? Here Are 8 Books to Get You Started.

Reading

Gain Key Insights From Bestselling Books With This Audio and Text Summary App