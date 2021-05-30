Stay Fit All Summer Long With This Holistic Fitness App on Sale

May 30, 2021 2 min read

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means we're nearing the official start of summer. Haven't gotten to work on your summer body yet? Who can blame you–time is tight these days. But you can start working towards getting in the best shape of your life without a gym membership now because a lifetime subscription to Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App is on sale for a special Memorial Day price of just $59.99.

Ultrahuman is one of the most accoladed fitness apps on the planet. It's been featured on TechCrunch, MarketWatch, CNET, and earned Best of Fitness Tech at CES 2021 from Business Insider. It's an Apple 'Apps We Love' Awardee and has a 4.4-star rating in the App Store and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. Quite simply, critics and users alike love it.

That's because Ultrahuman goes above and beyond other fitness apps. Yes, the platform offers HIIT classes, yoga, running, marathon training, strength training, and more from leading athletes like Crossfit champion Kara Saunders and fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, but it also provides a holistic approach to your health. Ultrahuman helps you optimize your sleep with bedtime stories and sleep tools, and gets you into a productive meditation practice with assistance from experts. It's the natural result of a wellness app created through a partnership of more than 100 leading athletes, neuroscience experts, and psychologists.

With Ultrahuman's innovative biofeedback integration, you'll get real-time insights into heart rate and calories burned, the effectiveness of meditation and workouts, and get access to brain music right in the app. Through carefully crafted, progressive workout programs, you'll improve every single day without burning yourself out.

Invest in a fitness and wellness practice that will help you become your best this summer. A lifetime subscription to Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App is normally $399, it has been on sale for $79.99, but for a limited time, you can get it for the special holiday price of just $59.99.

