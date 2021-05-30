Physical Fitness

Stay Fit All Summer Long With This Holistic Fitness App on Sale

Take advantage of this limited time deal now.
Next Article
Stay Fit All Summer Long With This Holistic Fitness App on Sale
Image credit: Ultrahuman

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means we're nearing the official start of summer. Haven't gotten to work on your summer body yet? Who can blame you–time is tight these days. But you can start working towards getting in the best shape of your life without a gym membership now because a lifetime subscription to Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App is on sale for a special Memorial Day price of just $59.99.

Ultrahuman is one of the most accoladed fitness apps on the planet. It's been featured on TechCrunch, MarketWatch, CNET, and earned Best of Fitness Tech at CES 2021 from Business Insider. It's an Apple 'Apps We Love' Awardee and has a 4.4-star rating in the App Store and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. Quite simply, critics and users alike love it.

That's because Ultrahuman goes above and beyond other fitness apps. Yes, the platform offers HIIT classes, yoga, running, marathon training, strength training, and more from leading athletes like Crossfit champion Kara Saunders and fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, but it also provides a holistic approach to your health. Ultrahuman helps you optimize your sleep with bedtime stories and sleep tools, and gets you into a productive meditation practice with assistance from experts. It's the natural result of a wellness app created through a partnership of more than 100 leading athletes, neuroscience experts, and psychologists.

With Ultrahuman's innovative biofeedback integration, you'll get real-time insights into heart rate and calories burned, the effectiveness of meditation and workouts, and get access to brain music right in the app. Through carefully crafted, progressive workout programs, you'll improve every single day without burning yourself out.

Invest in a fitness and wellness practice that will help you become your best this summer. A lifetime subscription to Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App is normally $399, it has been on sale for $79.99, but for a limited time, you can get it for the special holiday price of just $59.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Physical Fitness

Find Time to Exercise This Summer With the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App

Physical Fitness

The Best Under-Desk Ellipticals to Turn Your Work into a Workout

Physical Fitness

Hit Your Health and Fitness Goals With These Plant-Based Hydration and Protein Drinks