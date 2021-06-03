Learning

This two-year subscription is on sale for a limited time.
Blinkist Can Help You Learn Something New Every Day
Image credit: Blinkist

What do Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have in common? Besides billions of dollars, they're also both voracious speed readers. While finding the time isn't always easy, especially when you're running a small business, reading is very important for the modern entrepreneur. Fortunately, Blinkist makes it easier than ever to find the time, and it's on sale for a very limited time for 73 percent off.

Blinkist breaks down the key ideas from top non-fiction books and podcasts into 15-minute audio and text explainers, making it more convenient to churn through your reading or listening list. Blinkist has earned 4.8 stars on the App Store from more than 70,000 reviews and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store from more than 60,000 reviews because of its award-winning service.

You can read or listen to the key ideas from more than 4,500 bestselling titles across 27 categories, including personal development, entrepreneurship, psychology, and much more. You'll have unlimited access to the existing library and discover 70 new titles added every month. Blinkist's Shortcasts consolidate the key ideas and insights from nonfiction podcasts in just 15 minutes and are produced with the original creators. As you consume, you'll get personal recommendations and curated collections from top experts and be able to build a personal library of titles that you can revisit anytime. Download them, and you won't even need internet access. You can even highlight favorite passages for future reference.

Join a community of more than 18 million people who are learning new things every day with Blinkist. But act fast, because this offer isn't going to be here for long. Normally, a two-year subscription to Blinkist Premium would run you $383, but you can sign up today for just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.

