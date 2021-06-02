Applications Now Open For Microsoft And ADIO's GrowthX Accelerator Program

June 2, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the central government platform aimed at garnering more investments into Abu Dhabi, have partnered to launch the GrowthX Accelerator Program.

In a bid to create more growth opportunities for the startup ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, the accelerator program aims to create a direct link between corporate companies’ challenges and the solutions offered by B2B startups.

Applications for the program, which was first announced in January this year, are now open to startups and entrepreneurs who are in need of access to the right tools to thrive in the new global digital economy.

Roberto Croci, Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups, MEA.

Source: Microsoft for Startups, MEA.

“The global Microsoft for Startups program was created to support the creators of these solutions and connect them with the technology and purposeful partnerships they need to succeed,” said Roberto Croci, Managing Director, Microsoft for Startups, MEA. “Our work with Abu Dhabi Investment Office on the GrowthX Accelerator program will lay important groundwork for that vision in the region by working to transform Abu Dhabi and the region into a global technology and entrepreneurship hub."

GrowthX has been designed to provide B2B startups with the technology, mentoring and relevant market knowledge required to scale their ideas by enabling access to Microsoft’s global network of customers and partners and taking advantage of the many technological benefits the Emirate of Abu Dhabi offers. This will entail online and physical workshops and training sessions, as well as a series of “demo days” and networking events for startups to display their business ideas to venture capitalists and Microsoft’s regional partners. In the initial 12 weeks of the program, Microsoft will recruit 15 startups from across the MENA region that can potentially solve the corporate challenges of its partners.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General, ADIO.

Source: ADIO

“Abu Dhabi is focused on creating a nurturing environment for startups and acting as a launchpad for them to bring fresh ideas to life here, make the most of opportunities across the region and scale globally,” said H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO. “As the founding partner of the GrowthX Accelerator, we are excited to work with Microsoft to unlock Abu Dhabi and the region’s rich economic potential and empower these homegrown innovators with the tools they need in order to succeed in the new digital economy.”

B2B startups in Abu Dhabi and the UAE that are interested in applying for the program can find out more about the accelerator program here.

Related: Abu Dhabi Investment Office Launches AED2 Billion Innovation Program To Foster Innovation In The UAE Capital's High-Growth Sectors