June 4 Is National Doughnut Day. Here's Where You Can Get Them for Free.

Offers include bonus treats with proof of vaccination and Father's Day giveaways.
This Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day. Established in 1938, the sugary tradition honors The Salvation Army “Lassies” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. 

Almost a century later, people still can’t get enough of the delicious, anytime-of-day treats, and several companies known for their pastry prowess are ready to help you celebrate — with free doughnuts and other sweet deals, USA Today reports. 

Krispy Kreme

All customers can get a free doughnut on Friday — plus an extra one if they have proof of Covid-19 vaccination. It’s a continuation of the doughnut giant’s vaccine incentive program, which has given away more than 1.5 million glazed doughnuts since its inception this past March. Additionally, the company will offer customers a $1 glazed dozen with any purchase of a dozen doughnuts. 

Dunkin’ Donuts

Customers will receive a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. On Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, the chain’s #NationalDonutDay collection, a customizable, doughnut-themed merch line available for a limited time, goes live on the Dunkin’ site

Duck Donuts

A bare, cinnamon-sugar or powdered-sugar doughnut is up for grabs at Duck Donuts this Friday — no purchase required. 

Entenmann’s Donuts

Now until June 21, Entenmann’s is accepting nominations for its “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day Contest. Nominees can be “male or female; dad, coach, teacher or any inspiring person in their life,” five of which will be chosen for a chance to win the title, a year’s supply of Entenmann’s Donuts and an all-expenses-paid trip to Daytona International Speedway. 

Tim Hortons

Beginning this Thursday and continuing through June 15, registered rewards members can get one classic or specialty doughnut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents. Customers can scan for their rewards in restaurants or via mobile or delivery order.

