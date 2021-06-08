Learn Python, One of the Best First Programming Language to Know

June 8, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the fast-paced digital marketplace, it's a good idea for entrepreneurs to be as tech-savvy as possible. You don't have to be a technical founder to be a good entrepreneur, but it helps to understand and how it can elevate your business. Learning to code gives any entrepreneur a boost in operations, marketing, analysis, and many more areas—especially if you learn a language like Python.

Python is considered one of the best first programming languages for anyone to learn because it's relatively easy to understand and it has a huge array of applications. In The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle, you can learn it at your own pace, in your own time.

This 12-course bundle is taught by iCollege, one of the leading educational organizations in major tech hubs, including Silicon Valley. iCollege has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and thousands of individuals across more than 120 countries to help people gain valuable knowledge and training.

In these courses, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to Python before advancing to more complicated subjects across nearly 90 hours of training. You'll learn about object-oriented programming and important programming fundamentals like setting up a machine and the basic tenets of how to write code. From there, you'll delve into using Python for web programming, security, data modeling, networking, and much more. With special focus on using the standard library and community code, reading and writing files, and data representation and serialization, you'll gain a comprehensive overview of this programming language and understand how to use it in a wide range of applications.

Learn Python and discover how it can improve the way you run your business. Right now, The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $59.99.

Prices subject to change.