Logistics Tech Company Kale Logistics Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round From Inflexor Ventures

June 10, 2021

Technology-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures on Thursday announced its investment in a logistics tech company Kale Logistics. The total size of the Series A round is $5 million. The round is led by Inflexor Ventures along with participation from the existing investors. From Fund II, Inflexor Ventures has since November 2020, invested in four companies including Steradian Semiconductors, PlayShifu, and Vitra.ai.

“Our investment in Kale Logistics fits our thesis of investing in category-defining, enterprise-grade, and vertical SaaS products addressing the global market. The company is led by a stellar team with demonstrated capabilities of executing a global go-to-market strategy. We believe Kale Logistics will play a pivotal role in radically transforming global cross-border commerce at airports and ports led by trade facilitation reforms initiated by the UN and various countries,” said Pratip Mazumdar, partner, Inflexor Ventures.

The company aims to utilize the amount towards product enhancement and global business growth, by deploying the solution at additional overseas airports, ports, and enterprise cargo handling customers.

“Our community platforms for ports and airports have a huge opportunity with demand for digitization accelerating at a fast pace. We are excited about having Inflexor as our investor partner as we move forward towards the next orbit of growth,” stated Amar More, co-founder, Kale Logistics.

The vision is to drastically reduce the complexities involved in the cargo logistics processing at airports, seaports, and customs checkpoints, using their cloud-native integrated platform and ERP solutions for all stakeholders in the logistics industry. The solutions enable collaboration in real-time while providing end-to-end visibility of every process and shipment.

“This is our first fundraise with an external investor and we are happy to partner with Inflexor because of the alignment of vision for the business and their understanding of the SaaS space. We are confident that they will add value to the company as we shift gears to a faster growth trajectory,” added Vipul Jain, chairman, and co-founder, Kale Logistics.

The company’s flagship product, known as UPLIFT is a cargo community platform for airports and seaports which facilitates cross-border commerce and cargo digitization.