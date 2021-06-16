Charity

Win AirPods, a MacBook Pro, and More by Donating to Charity

The 'Awesome Apple Giveaway' is going on now.
Win AirPods, a MacBook Pro, and More by Donating to Charity
Image credit: StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

People look at you weirdly if your texts come up green on their phone. That should tell you everything you need to know about how Apple has nestled its way into the collective consciousness. Apple is the technology of the cool and trendy.

Apple is also, however, the technology of those who can afford their prices, and the way their products keep getting more expensive, you may have a hard time keeping up with the latest and greatest. If you want to stay up-to-date with all of Apple's new releases, you'll have to spend thousands of dollars. Alternatively, you can make a small donation to win the Awesome Apple Bundle Giveaway (organized by StackCommerce).

With a donation to The Playing For Change Foundation, a nonprofit helping to improve the lives of thousands of kids worldwide through music and arts education, you'll earn entries to this massive giveaway. These are the products that are up for grabs:

  • 24" iMac® with Retina 4.5K display - Apple M1 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD (Latest Model)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch display
  • MacBook Pro 13‑inch Apple M1
  • Five-Year Subscription Apple One - Premier
  • AirPods Pro

That's about $5,000 worth of Apple gear, covering every technological need you could possibly have. Computer? Check. Tablet? Check. Laptop? Check. AirPods? Check. And, even a Premier AppleOne membership giving you unlimited access to Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Fitness, and iCloud for the next five years. That's an extensive arsenal of some of today's most exciting and cutting-edge technology, and you can get it all for a fraction of the price.

Entering is easy; just find the link below that corresponds with how much you feel comfortable donating to The Playing For Change Foundation:

You must be 18 or older to enter, and the deadline to secure your entry is October 3, 2021. The winner will be announced around October 5th. Don't miss your chance to win this epic package of Apple products!

Prices subject to change.

