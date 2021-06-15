News and Trends

IKEA, Lenovo Among Businesses with Products Still Stalled in the Suez Canal

The massive cargo ship has 18,300 containers on board.
Next Article
IKEA, Lenovo Among Businesses with Products Still Stalled in the Suez Canal
Image credit: Mahmoud Khaled | Stringer | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever Given hasn’t budged after being freed from the Suez Canal. Egypt’s government has impounded the vessel for months as it awaits payment on a $900 million compensation bill, CNN reports.

The ship made headlines in March when it ran aground in the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships from passing through the waterway. Suez Canal Authority filed a $916 compensation claim against the ship’s owner, Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha or Evergreen, for losses and damages that accrued during that time.

Related: Suez Canal Crisis: Key Takeaways For the Maritime Industry

Ever Given was then impounded with its thousands of containers holding products from companies like IKEA, Lenovo and smaller businesses like UK bicycle maker Pearson 1860. 

Director Will Pearson says his company has $100,000 worth of goods on board and communication has been poor:

"There seems to be ongoing shifting of blame and insurance wrangling taking place between the ship owners, Evergreen and the Suez Canal authorities." 

Related: Egypt Has Seized the Ever Given and Now Wants More Than $900 Million for the Blockage the Ship Caused at the Suez Canal

When an agreement is finally reached, companies may have to pay for part of the settlement.

A maritime law principle called “general average” mandates that all involved parties share the costs of a loss.  Some law firms estimate the total value of goods on Ever Given range between $600 and $700 million. 

The Suez Canal Authority did not respond to requests for comment. Shoei Kisen Kaisha declined comment. 

Related: Large Container Ship Finally Freed From Suez Canal

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

MacKenzie Scott, Formerly Bezos, Donates Another $2.7 Billion: 'Generosity Is Generative'

News and Trends

SpaceX's Used Rockets Approved by Pentagon for Military Missions: Report

News and Trends

Bill Gates Released His 5-Book Summer Reading List, Themed Around the Conflict Between Humans and Nature