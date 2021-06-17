Woman Goes Viral After Epic Super-Sized Brawl With McDonald's Employees

June 17, 2021 3 min read

One disgruntled McDonald’s customer in Ohio certainly wasn’t “Lovin’ It” when it came to her experience at a Ravenna restaurant, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to a video posted to Facebook this week, customer Cherysse Helena Cleveland stormed behind the counter just before 10:00 a.m. after becoming unsatisfied that her slushy was not made with “all three flavors.”

One of the two workers behind the counter can be heard screaming “Do not touch me!” several times before screaming “I will destroy you!”

The super-sized fight then takes a physical turn when Cleveland hit the employee in the head before being asked to leave.

Cleveland then took a brief moment of pause before reaching back across and grabbing the employee’s mask while throwing food items on the counter at the employees.

“You assaulted her and me,” the employee says. “You hit me and her.”

In a wild twist, Cleveland walks away to begin pouring herself a soft drink from the self-serve machine before lunging back at the counter to try to get to the slushie machine where the employee essentially tackled her and began beating her.

“Craziness is out in full force,” wrote Brian Allen, who posted the video to his Facebook.

“I was concerned that she may start hurting somebody," Allen said of his decision to film the incident. "So, I started recording in case law enforcement needed the tape for any kind of evidence of the assault."

The three-and-a-half minute-long clip has since garnered over 73,000 shares and over 2.7 million views.

“That young blonde manager needs to be congratulated on her restraint,” Facebook user Viv Griffin commented. “God knows if that woman had punched me like that I would have given her some back.”

“Were her fries cold or what?” Another joked.

Cleveland was arrested at the scene and eventually charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with her bond set at $1,000.

Cleveland was also court-ordered to not step foot in the McDonald's location again.

Safe to say she won't be back for any kind of Happy Meal.

