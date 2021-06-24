SEO

Get a Comprehensive Overview of Google SEO and Give Your Business a Boost


Image credit: Campaign Creators/Unsplash

The business world is digital these days. Did you know that 68 percent of online experiences begin with a search engine? That's a massive amount of web traffic that begins with a person not knowing precisely where they're going on the internet. For entrepreneurs, that presents an enormous opportunity. Search engine optimization (SEO) is vital for any small business. It expands your company's visibility, can attract new leads, and is one of the most cost-effective ways to acquire new customers. 

But SEO is complicated and there's a lot of competition. If you want to make your business stand out, check out The 2021 Google SEO & SERP Business Marketing Bundle. Valued at more than $2,000, it's on sale for just $34.98. 

This bundle includes 11 courses from Alex Genadinik (4.5/5 instructor rating), a 3-time best-selling Amazon author and professional business coach and entrepreneur. He's created mobile apps with more than 2 million downloads, and hosts a popular YouTube channel with more than 2 million views.

Here, Genadinik will give you a comprehensive overview of SEO from the practical to the technical, teaching you how to ensure your pages rank well on search engine results pages (SERPs). You'll learn how to build links effectively and take advantage of Google's number one ranking tactic, how to perform advanced keyword research, and update your pages to be as SEO-friendly as possible. Additionally, you'll learn technical SEO techniques like having your site show up as rich snippets, decreasing page load time, using Google Citations, and more. There are even courses on Voice SEO, Image SEO, and for optimizing for local searches and e-commerce. Before you know it, you'll be an SEO wizard drawing in traffic from all over the web.

Upgrade your company's SEO and start seeing results fast. Right now, The 2021 Google SEO & SERP Business Marketing Bundle is on sale for just $34.98.

