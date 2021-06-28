News and Trends

Crypto Goes to Camp

One California camp is teaching kids how to mine bitcoin.
Next Article
Crypto Goes to Camp
Image credit: Hi my name is Jacco | Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Crypto Kids Camp in Los Angeles offers games, snack time and cryptocurrency lessons, according to CNBC. 26 kids aged five to 17 learned how to process, buy and even mine bitcoin over five days. 

The kids were mostly from non-white backgrounds, part of an effort to close the racial wealth gap, says founder and entrepreneur, Najah Roberts, who is Black.

Related: Binance, World's Biggest Crypto Exchange, Banned from the U.K.

“Most of us grew up in school and nobody ever taught us how money worked," Roberts explained. "We really missed the significance of savings and investing and how these things came about.” 

Campers came from states like New Jersey and Texas to learn about the crypto trend that’s spreading like wildfire through school clubs, social media and online trading exchanges.

Earlier this year, Georgia lawmakers even considered a bill requiring a personal finance course that included cryptocurrencies for high school students.

Related: The Future of Blockchain and the Marketplace

Despite concerns about volatility in the cryptocurrency market, there is no age limit to hold digital currencies, just as there is no age limit to hold cash. Some 9% of teens say they have traded cryptocurrencies, according to a survey by investment firm, Piper Sandler. And the trend is expected to continue.

Roberts’s camp could be the first of its kind in the country. But Ciris Hendricks, the camp’s chief operations officer, says the aim is nationwide.

“We want to get it set up to the point where it’s in each city," he said.

Roberts opened the camp in 2019 after spending several years as a bitcoin investor. 

Related: Bitcoin cuts in price below $30,000

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee