Top 5 Sleek Lightweight Laptops That Are Portable For Work

June 29, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Work-from-home has really spun up laptop sales. Even old-school folks have somehow been

forced to get on the tech bandwagon this year. With things going back to normal, some offices

are allowing half their employees back, which others have stringent time specifications to be in

office and out of it.

It is safe to say that we all must be ready with our portable PCs to be ready to work from

anywhere and at any time now. Here are the top 5 sleek and lightweight laptop models that you

can buy this year:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The first in the listing is Microsoft’s Surface Laptop series. These are super portable weighing just over a kg. With a sleek design of 14.5 mm thickness, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great pick

for Windows users. It is available in a good selection of RAM options and both Intel and Ryzen

processor options. For everyday work, this is a great pick.

MacBook Air M1

How can we miss a MacBook mention in a listing of sleek laptops. Amidst Apple’s many sleek

PC designs, MacBook Air M1 is the pick for this year. With an improved battery life of up to 18

hours and a great performance, it also offers an excellent display resolution along with a 512

GB SSD for a great performance.

HP Spectre X360

HP has really taken a plunge into the portable laptop generation with its recent models. Spectre

x360 is an ultra-portable device that can act as a two-in-one touchscreen tablet and PC at the

same time. It supports Wi-FI 802.11 ac and has 3 handy USB ports within its compact design. If

you’re looking for a convertible portable machine for work, this can be your pick.

Dell XPS 13

While Dell machines are more popularly seen as heavy-duty or college grade, Dell.s new sleek

XPS series is more suited to the working folks who are looking for something sleek and light yet

high performance. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, DellXPS 13 is a pretty powerful laptop in

this range. It is a touchscreen laptop with available with Core i7-500U, 8GB RAM, and 256GB

SSD, which are pretty decent for regular work.

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED

The ASUS ZenBook 13 is another model available amidst sleek laptops. With the latest AMD

Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCle 3.0 SSD, you couldn’t really ask for

anything more. It also has an excellent 13.3inch OLED display and an HD IR camera which are

pretty much a cherry on the cake. If you have high-performance requirements yet want a sleek

model, this is the one!