Technology Innovation

The STEM Skills That Turn Engineers Into Entrepreneurs
STEM skills

The STEM Skills That Turn Engineers Into Entrepreneurs

Organizations are spending millions to integrate technology and computer science into classrooms. But these skills can benefit you, too.
Joachim Horn | 7 min read
7 Companies Reinventing 'Old' Fields With New Tech
Technology

7 Companies Reinventing 'Old' Fields With New Tech

Meet the entrepreneurs behind instant relationship coaching, automatic coupon code testing, online wedding registries and more.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company
Leadership Strategy

Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company

Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
Instagram Finally Adds Mute Feature
Instagram

Instagram Finally Adds Mute Feature

Perhaps you have a friend who spams your feed with multiple posts per day (or hour). Maybe it's all selfies all the time. Now you can mute them without unfollowing.
2 min read
Are Your Technology Decisions Helping or Hurting Your Employees?
Technology Innovation

Are Your Technology Decisions Helping or Hurting Your Employees?

Here are some clear signs you're doing it right.
Martha Bird | 4 min read
Survey of the 100 Top Companies for Remote Jobs in 2018 Shows Better Jobs Are Farther From the Office
Remote Workers

Survey of the 100 Top Companies for Remote Jobs in 2018 Shows Better Jobs Are Farther From the Office

Businesses that fully integrate telecommuters in their operations find creative ways to get the most value from this unstoppable workplace trend.
Sara Sutton | 5 min read
Don't Try to Be 'Disruptive.' To Really Have an Impact, You Need to Reverse Engineer the Future.
Technology Innovation

Don't Try to Be 'Disruptive.' To Really Have an Impact, You Need to Reverse Engineer the Future.

Innovation is moving at an accelerated rate. Here's how you can get in on the action.
Duncan Davidson | 6 min read
10 Technologies That Are Changing the World
Technology Innovation

10 Technologies That Are Changing the World

Voice and robot assistants. Gene-splicing technology. Regenerative medicine. The future is an exciting place.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype
Artificial Intelligence

6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype

Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Brett Jackson | 6 min read
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence

Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Chad Steelberg | 4 min read
