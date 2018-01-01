Technology Innovation
Innovation
If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do
Building a successful innovation hub starts with a shift in mindset.
STEM skills
The STEM Skills That Turn Engineers Into Entrepreneurs
Organizations are spending millions to integrate technology and computer science into classrooms. But these skills can benefit you, too.
Technology
7 Companies Reinventing 'Old' Fields With New Tech
Meet the entrepreneurs behind instant relationship coaching, automatic coupon code testing, online wedding registries and more.
Leadership Strategy
Successful Leaders Know They Can Learn From Everyone at Their Company
Smart leaders ditch the top-down, mentor-mentee mindset, creating a culture driven by ideas -- wherever on the organizational chart they happen to come from.
Instagram Finally Adds Mute Feature
Perhaps you have a friend who spams your feed with multiple posts per day (or hour). Maybe it's all selfies all the time. Now you can mute them without unfollowing.
Technology Innovation
Are Your Technology Decisions Helping or Hurting Your Employees?
Here are some clear signs you're doing it right.
Remote Workers
Survey of the 100 Top Companies for Remote Jobs in 2018 Shows Better Jobs Are Farther From the Office
Businesses that fully integrate telecommuters in their operations find creative ways to get the most value from this unstoppable workplace trend.
Technology Innovation
Don't Try to Be 'Disruptive.' To Really Have an Impact, You Need to Reverse Engineer the Future.
Innovation is moving at an accelerated rate. Here's how you can get in on the action.
Technology Innovation
10 Technologies That Are Changing the World
Voice and robot assistants. Gene-splicing technology. Regenerative medicine. The future is an exciting place.
Artificial Intelligence
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype
Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Artificial Intelligence
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.